City considers phasing out speed humps Published 9:15 am Friday, May 9, 2025

The Oxford Engineering Department recommended a change to the city’s Traffic Calming Policy that could soon take speed humps—also known as speed tables—off the table as an option for slowing down traffic in local neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen heard the first reading of the proposed ordinance amendment. A second reading and public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on May 20 at City Hall.

Originally adopted in 2013, the Traffic Calming Policy outlines how residents can work with the city to address speeding concerns in their communities. One tool currently available is the use of speed humps. However, City Engineer John Crawley asked the Board to move away from that approach.

Email newsletter signup

“While speed tables do slow traffic, they can also bring along a number of problems,” Crawley said. “They can increase noise pollution, create maintenance challenges.

Speed humps can also cause extra wear and tear on vehicles, and even delay emergency response times, according to Crawley.

The current process requires neighborhoods to first try less invasive measures, such as signage and striping. If those prove ineffective, residents can then petition for structural changes, which might include curb bulb outs, raised crosswalks or speed humps.

If approved by the Board of Aldermen, the change would mean speed humps would no longer be an option for future traffic calming projects.

However, neighborhoods that are already in the process of applying for traffic calming measures and have selected speed humps, would not be affected. They will be grandfathered in.