Our View Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Although it’s still far from complete, the new interchange at University Avenue and Highway 7 is a much-welcome improvement for drivers.

The ramps from Highway 7 recently opened, and drivers began navigating the roundabouts a couple of weeks ago.

Before the new interchange, getting onto Highway 7 from University Avenue—or getting off Highway 7 onto University—was often a “hold-on-for-dear-life” experience. Drivers frequently grew impatient and cut each other off trying to cross University Avenue, leading to numerous accidents.

Now, while traffic flow is still a bit chaotic, driving through the area is a completely different experience—vastly improved.

Oxonians and others traveling into our fair city will need to be patient just a little longer, as the Mississippi Department of Transportation still has several months of work left before the project is finished.

According to City Engineer John Crawley, MDOT crews will continue construction throughout the summer, focusing on the outer edges and interior islands of the interchange. Once that work is complete, a new traffic light will be installed near the driveways closest to McDonald’s. The other entrances into the nearby shopping centers will be converted to right-in, right-out only.

Construction on the roundabout began in October, and the entire project is expected to take about 18 months. Given the substantial progress made in just eight months, there’s hope the project could wrap up ahead of schedule.

Hats off to them for the tremendous amount of work accomplished since October.

We’re looking forward to the project’s completion. The new traffic lights and right-turn configurations will go a long way toward easing the congestion at that infamous choke point on University Avenue.

Here’s to no longer having to say a little prayer every time we exited Highway 7 and turned left onto University Avenue.

Thank you to the officials from Oxford, Lafayette County, and MDOT for making this long-awaited improvement a reality.