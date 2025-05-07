Library to hold several events this summer for all ages Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

First Regional Library invites everyone to have some summer fun at the Oxford-Lafayette County Public Library.

The 2025 Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Add a Little Color to Your World,.”

All 14 branches of FRL will have programs and events for all ages this summer. Inspired by the national summer library theme, “Color our World,” many activities will be centered around the theme of art and color.

Featured activities include Andi Lehman’s “The Art of Animals” with live animals, and magician Tommy Terrific with “The Magic of Art.” Both of these performers will appear at every FRL branch this summer. Libraries will also have arts and crafts programs for all ages, puppet shows, foam parties, and more.

In addition, families are invited to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge—commit to reading every day this summer. Studies show that students who read during the summer maintain or improve on their reading levels, avoiding what is known as the “summer slide.” First Regional 75th Anniversary Reading Contest is also still going on—ages 0-17 will be entered into a prize drawing (supplied by the Friends of the Library) if they read 75 books by the end of July.

The Summer Reading Program runs from June to July.

For more information and a schedule of activities, visit the library online at www.firstregional.org under “upcoming events.”