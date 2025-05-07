Lafayette County food inspections for April Published 1:22 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 46 food service inspections in Lafayette County from April 1- 30 with 40 facilities receiving A grades. There were four B grades and two Cs assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The Lafayette County facilities receiving an A grade in the latest inspections were:

Lafayette Middle School, Bramlett Elementary, North Mississippi Regional Center, Lafayette High School, Heartbreak Coffee, Walmart Deli, Walmart bakery, Super 8, Maharajah, Della Davidson Elementary, Chevron Gas Mart, The Blind Pig Pub and Deli, YaYa’s Yogurt, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Elizabeth Heiskell Catering, Oxford High School cafeteria, Goose Creek Club bar and kitchen, Oxford Intermediate School, Fan Central Catering Centerplate, Oxford Burger Company, The Growler, Chow King Grill & Buffet, Central Elementary School, Wild Wild Wings, Firehouse Subs, Molly Express Chevron, Kroger sushi Snowfox, Pizza Hut, Sisk Express, Back Nine Oxford, Chipotle on Sisk Avenue, Chicory Market, Bremma’s Cakery and Confections, Kalypso’s food truck, Abbeville Market, Roundabout Oxford RV and Water Park, Loco Taco restaurant and bar and New Panda.

The Lafayette County facilities receiving a B grade were Beacon Restaurant, IHOP, Uno Mas Tacos and Tequila and Belk Operations.

The Lafayette County facilities receiving a C grade were Oxford Middle School and Los Parrilleros.