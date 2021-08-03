LCSD keeps masks optional for start of classes

The Lafayette County School District Board of Trustees voted to keep the 2021-2022 Return to School plan as is on Monday, which includes keeping masks optional for students and staff.

The board’s decision comes after the Mississippi State Department of Health recommended face coverings in indoor settings after seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The LCSD is recommending but not requiring that all students, faculty and staff wear masks while indoors to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Board member Judith Tompson is one of two who voted against optional masks.

“I feel strongly that [face coverings] should be required for staff and students, at least for the beginning of school because this is what we’ll be using as our guide,” Thompson said.

Board member Jamie Anderson shared the Transportation Security Administration’s order that requires individuals to wear face coverings on all transportation networks throughout the United States until Sept. 13, including commuter bus systems. The board discussed this point minutely but decided to keep the plan as is and make mandates in the future when the situation arises.

The first day for Lafayette County Schools is August 5, 2021.