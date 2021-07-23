Corral, Ealy voted First Team Preseason All-SEC; Ole Miss predicted to finish fourth in West

Many have Matt Corral pegged as one of the top quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference and the media felt the same way.

The Ole Miss signal caller was voted First Team in the Preseason All-SEC by members of the media during this year’s SEC Media Days. It marks the first time Corral has landed on the Preseason All-SEC team during his career at Ole Miss.

Running back Jerrion Ealy was the only other Rebel to earn First Team votes. Ealy was voted as the top preseason return specialist and all-purpose player.

Other Rebels to find their way on the preseason list were offensive lineman Nick Broeker and Ben Brown, who were named to the Third-Team.

When it comes to the predicted order of finish in the SEC and its eventual champion, not a lot of change occurred at the top. Alabama is predicted by the media to win the Western Division with 134 first place votes and the 2021 SEC Champion, receiving 84 votes.

Ole Miss received one vote to win the West and one vote to win the SEC championship. The Rebels were predicted to finish fourth in the West behind Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU.

Georgia was predicted to win the Eastern Division with 124 first place votes and finished second behind Alabama to win the SEC title with 45 votes.

SEC Preseason Media Days All-SEC Team:

Offense (First Team)

QB — Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB — Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR — John Metchie III, Alabama

WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL — Evan Neal, Alabama

OL — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL — Cade Mays, Tennessee

C — Nick Brahms, Auburn

Offense (Second Team)

QB — JT Daniels, Georgia

RB — Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB — Zamir White, Georgia

WR — Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR — George Pickens, Georgia

TE – Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL — Jamaree Saylyer, Georgia

OL — Emil Ekiyor, Jr., Alabama

OL — Ed Ingram, LSU

OL — Austin Deculus, LSU

C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Offense (Third Team)

QB —Bo Nix, Auburn

RB — Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama

RB — Chris Rodriguez Jr, Kentucky

WR — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR — Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE — Nike Muse, South Carolina

OL — Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL — Nike Broeker, Ole Miss

OL — Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL — Luke Fortner, Kentucky

C — Michael Maietti, Missouri*

C — Ben Brown, Ole Miss*

Defense (First Team)

DL — Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL — Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL — Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL — Zachary Carter, Florida*

DL — DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M*

LB — Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

LB — Christian Harris, Alabama

LB — Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama

DB — Derek Stingley, LSU

DB — Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB — Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB — Kaiir Elam, Florida

Defense (Second Team)

DL — Josh Pascal, Kentucky,

DL — LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL — Ali Gaye, LSU

DL — Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB — Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB — Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB — Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB — Elias Ricks, LSU

Defense (Third Team)

DL — DJ Dale, Alabama

DL — Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL — Travon Walker, Georgia

DL — Derick Hall, Auburn

LB — Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB — Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB — Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB — Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Specialists (First Team)

P — Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK — Cade York, LSU

RS — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP — Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Specialists (Second Team)

P — Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK — Will Reichard, Alabama

RS — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP — Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Specialists (Third Team)

P — Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK — Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS — Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M