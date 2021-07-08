July 8, 2021

(Left) Ryan Yourn, 36. (Right) Derek Joslin, 36.

Oxford men charged with child neglect

By Maya Martin

Published 1:59 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

Two Oxford men have been charged with felony child neglect on separate cases.

Ryan Yourn, 36, had been taken into police custody June 29 after officers investigated a claim of child neglect. The test results about a child living in the home came back positive for illegal narcotics.

The judge has set the bond at $20,000.

Derek Joslin, 36, had been taken into custody into July 2 after officers began investigations into a child neglect claim. The tests showed that a child living in the home tested positive for illegal narcotics.

The judge issued a $20,000 bond.

