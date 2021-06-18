Rockhouse Live coming to Oxford Square

Oxford’s Downtown Square is getting another restaurant and live music venue.

RockHouse Live will soon be occupying the former Soulshine Pizza location at 308 South Lamar Boulevard. The live and virtual entertainment and restaurant will be the second location in the country, coming off the heels of the flagship location in Clearwater, Fla. opening two months ago.

Founded by former Hard Rock Cafe president, Jock Weaver, and music tech entrepreneur Zach Blair, RockHouse Live Oxford will feature extensive indoor and outdoor seating along with a large stage, custom lighting and sound. The venue will feature nightly entertainment and live music that will include local, regional and national touring artists.

“We are excited to have secured this iconic location, on South Lamar, right off the Square,” Weaver said. “We view Oxford as the ‘Capital of the Mid-South.’ The University of Mississippi is a magnet that attracts the brightest and best of college students, with an entrepreneurial environment that incubates success, an artistic community that supports the best of music, literature, and art; and with a pro-business environment that is unparalleled.”

The concept of RockHouse Live mixes hybrid live and virtual entertainment with a restaurant and bar experience. Soulshine Pizza occupied the building before closing its doors last year.

Along with Proud Larry’s and The Lyric Oxford, Rockhouse Live will provide yet another opportunity for touring bands and local artists to perform.

“We are excited that Oxford has been chosen as the next prime location for RockHouse Live,” Pam Swain, senior vice president of the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, told the EAGLE. “This new location on the Oxford Square will be a great addition to our food and music scene, plus add more jobs to our economy. Oxford is known for its great music and great food, so blending the two together in one fun, new location is a perfect fit.”

RockHouse Live’s Oxford location is expected to be open by mid-August.