Oxford artist’s work on show in Hamptons

Mississippi native Emily Brown’s artwork is being featured in the J. Mackey Gallery opening group exhibition, “The Deep End of Peace” on now through July 5 in East Hampton, New York.

Brown began her journey in the arts, earning her BFA at Mississippi State University, and recently returned to Mississippi to continue creating her colorful abstract art in Oxford.

While living in Charleston, South Carolina, Brown was inspired by coastal light and beautiful architecture. Her work can be found in many homes across the United States. Working in layers and with bold colors and pure lines, Brown creates unique mixed media works of art that she said echo the beauty of her surroundings. “I’m a southern girl. I like a slow pace and I need space to breathe. Making art allows me the creative freedom to do that,” she said.

Mackey Gallery is a new art space in the center of East Hampton, New York – the popular summer vacation destination. The gallery shows emerging, as well as established, artists and is committed to fostering the impact art has to aesthetically enhance spaces, provoke thought and stimulate the senses. Mackey Owner Justine McEnerney is excited to introduce artists like Brown to East Hampton and to reintroduce established artists to a new generation. “The concept for J.Mackey gallery came from my belief that art should be accessible, provocative and enriching,” McEnerney said. “An artist’s hand and intentions assert a power which leaves a lasting impact and that is something I want everyone to experience.”

The gallery opening group exhibition, “The Deep End of Peace,“ reflects on the ways light and color contribute to both calm and a renewed awakening of the senses. The exhibition also includes works by renowned local Hamptons artist Phyllis Baker Hammond, whose work has been displayed at the United Nations Plaza in NYC as well as numerous public art commissions, artist Don Swanson, who worked as Chief of Preservation and Graphic Designer at The Frick Collection, and Lyndal Vermette, an Australian abstract artist.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the website jmackeygallery.com .