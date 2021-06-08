Live updates: 2021 Oxford Municipal Election Results

This page will be updated as new election returns are announced for the 2021 Oxford municipal election.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill is seeking a second term but is facing opposition in fellow Independent candidate Brandon Pettis.

Two Alderman races are unopposed as incumbents Rick Addy and Kesha Howell-Atkinson will remain on the Board of Alderman for another term as they represent Ward I and IV, respectively. This will be Atkinkson’s first full term as she won a special election in 2019 following the death of her her father and long time Alderman, Ulysses “Coach” Howell.

In Ward III, there will be a new Alderman elected to the Board as current Alderman Janice Antonow is stepping down from the Board after 24 years.

Aldermen Mark Huelse, Preston Taylor, Jason Bailey and John Morgan are all running for another term but face opposition in each of their respective races.

The polls close at 7 p.m.

Mayor:

Robyn Tannehill —

Brandon Pettis —

Ward I Alderman:

Rick Addy —

Ward II Alderman:

Mark Huelse —

Afton Thomas —

Ward III Alderman:

Brian Hyneman —

L. McQueen Miscamble —

Ward IV Alderman:

Kesha Howell-Atkinson —

Ward V Alderman:

Preston Taylor —

Barney Chadwick —

Ward VI Alderman:

Jason Bailey —

Miguel Centellas —

Alderman At-Large:

John Morgan —

Linda Porter Bishop —