Ole Miss announces 2021 Rebel Road Trip

For the first time since his arrival at Ole Miss, head football coach Lane Kiffin will be visiting fans on the BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip, as Ole Miss coaches and leadership speak at five cities across the region from June 8 to 16.

The ninth-annual caravan will also feature basketball coaches Kermit Davis and Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter, Chancellor Glenn Boyce and other guests.

Destinations include Memphis (June 8), Jackson (June 9), Oxford (June 10), Gulfport (June 15) and Tupelo (June 16), with each event will beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT. Visit rebelroadtrip.com for tickets and full details.

In addition to the speakers, the meetings provide a social hour for local Ole Miss fans, including a photo opportunity with the Egg Bowl trophy. Fans will also enjoy refreshments, merchandise, posters, an exciting video look at the university and information tables for the Athletics Foundation, the Alumni Association and other campus groups