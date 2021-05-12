May 12, 2021

  • 68°
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two who suspects broke into the Abbeville Mini Mart late Monday night. (Courtesy of Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department)

Suspects in Abbeville Mini Mart break-in still at-large

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two suspects following a break-in at the Abbeville Mini Mart late Monday night.

Around midnight, two people broke into the convenience store, located 1042 Highway 7 North, by throwing a rock into the front door, according to surveillance footage released by LCSD.

According to the sheriff’s department, the two suspects were then seen traveling on foot down County Road 180, both wearing the dark clothing seen in the video and carrying white garbage bags. One suspect was armed with a handgun, according to LCSD.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to call 662-234-6421. The footage from the surveillance video can be seen below.

Print Article

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

  • Lifestyle

  • Education