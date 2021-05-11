Elijah Moore named a finalist for Conerly Trophy

Elijah Moore could pick up one more accolade for his accomplishments at Ole Miss before transitioning to the NFL this fall.

The former Rebel receiver was named a finalist for the 2021 C Spire Conerly Trophy, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

The Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. Moore is one of eight nominees for this year’s honor. Belhaven running back Brad Foley, Jackson State wide receiver Daylen Baldwin, Millsaps defensive back Christian Roberts, Mississippi College running back Cole Fagan, Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi Valley State defensive end-linebacker Jerry Garner and Southern Mississippi offensive lineman Arvin Fletcher were the other finalists announced.

Moore caught 86 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns during his last season as a Rebel. He led the country in receiving yards per game with 149.1, receptions per game with 10.8 and finished 18th nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and 12th nationally in all-purpose yards with 158.3 per game.

Despite forgoing the final two games of the 2020 season, including the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Moore ranks third in the Ole Miss single season record book with 1,193 receiving yards, putting him 127 yards shy of breaking former Rebel A.J. Brown’s record 1,320 yards in 2018. Moore also finished 13 receptions shy Laquon Treadwell’s career mark of 202 receptions despite having 10 or more catches in seven of his eight games in 2020.

The Conerly Trophy will be awarded during a virtual program on May 24 at noon, along with the winners of the C Spire Ferris Trophy (baseball), C Spire Howell Trophy (men’s basketball) and the C Spire Gillom Trophy (women’s basketball).

All of the award presentations will be streamed live on the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s website at msfame.com.