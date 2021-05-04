Mrs. Shelby Jean Smith, 80, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, with her husband and three sons by her side at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:30 A.M.

Mrs. Smith was born in Knoxville, TN on August 12, 1940, to the late Shirley and Isabelle Bohanan. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and was particularly skilled in landscapes. She enjoyed participating in local art shows and was proud to claim awards from the Oxford Artists’ Guild. While raising her boys, she enjoyed traveling and visited the Smoky Mountains any time they could get away. Later in life, she and her husband enjoyed cruising and he smiles recalling that they must have been on over 50 cruises together. Mrs. Smith worked as a realtor and in the University of Mississippi Air Force ROTC department. Gathering with those she loved was an important part of her life. She cherished time spent with her bunco friends and was most happy during large family gatherings, often directing those around her! Gardening was a passion and she spent hours joyously tending to her flowers.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Lewis Smith of Oxford; three sons, Lewis Michael Smith and his wife, Karon of Hernando, MS, Hilton Edward Smith and his wife, Michele of Saltillo, MS and Christopher Charles “Chris” Smith and his wife, Dee of Marietta, GA; two brothers, Steve Bohanan and Greg Bohanan both of Knoxville, TN; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Phillips.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Smith’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Pantry, P.O. Box 588, Oxford, MS 38655.

