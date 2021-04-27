Ann Rose Barbee Hamric

Ann died peacefully at home in her recliner watching her beloved religious station on television. She was born in Memphis, TN to William H. Barbee and Ella Grace Ragland Barbee. They lived mostly in Memphis while she was growing up, but in sixth grade they moved to Oxford for one year.

She met her husband Billy Hamric on a blind date when he was stationed in Millington, TN and three weeks later they were married. For 62 years Bill was a solid foundation and since his passing in 2016 she missed him terribly. Bill and Ann raised their four children in Memphis and moved to Oxford around 1986 bringing along her mother, Grace, who was originally from Oxford. Ann rekindled her friendships with some of the folks she had met in her 6th grade Oxford class.

Ann worked as a nurse’s aide during high school and graduated from The University of Tennessee as a Registered Nurse. She was the supervisor on the TB ward at John Gaston Hospital. Later, she worked at Methodist Hospital, and taught nursing at Shelby State Community College; she enjoyed teaching her students. She went back to school in her forties to obtain her Bachelors in Nursing from the University of Memphis, and then her Masters in Psychiatric Nursing from The University of Tennessee.

Ann and Bill worked for years with Al-Anon in Oxford to support the family members affected with drug and alcohol abuse. They felt a purpose by helping others with issues they had dealt with themselves.

Bill and Ann felt strongly about raising their children in the church and were members for years at St. Matthews UMC in Memphis. When they moved to Oxford, they were members of Mt. Zion Methodist just outside of town, the church Ann’s mother had attended as a child. They moved their membership to Oxford University UMC and enjoyed the people and pastors there. OUUMC held a special place in Ann’s heart. In the last year she missed attending her Sunday School class and attending church services with the pastors she so enjoyed hearing preach. She loved viewing the online services, but missed the fellowship.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her brother, Dr. William Ralph Barbee, her grandchildren, Abigail Louise Hamric and David Allen Boyce.

She leaves behind her children and their spouses: Zack and Greta Hamric of Sarasota, FL, Dr. Steve and Kim Hamric of Fayetteville, AR, Priscilla and Ed Koen of Oxford, and Ken and Becky Hamric of Germantown, TN. Her grandchildren are: Nicole and Kevin Commander of TN, Bryan and Christina Hamric of VA, Brandon Hamric of TN, Jackie and Brad Gordon of Pascagoula, and Audrey Smith, of AR. Her greatgrandchildren are Gentry and Grayson Commander, Eli and Ella Grace Hamric, Will Hamric, and Eliza, Sophia, and Michael Gordon. Ann had traveled earlier this month to visit her newest great grandchild and enjoyed visiting and holding him.

Ann’s first cousins were dear to her: James Price of Olive Branch, Mary Frank Wilson and Carolyn Busby of Oxford. She spoke regularly to James and his spiritual and scriptural advice was always appreciated. Mary Frank and Ann, being next door neighbors spoke almost daily and enjoyed visiting.

Arrangements have been made at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be Thursday, April 29, 2021, in The Chapel of Waller Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Chris McAlilly officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Memory Makers, 311 Heritage Drive, Oxford, MS 38655.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.