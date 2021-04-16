Oxford man arrested for Commercial Burglary

An Oxford man was arrested by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on April 15, after allegedly breaking into a storage unit.

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested 40-year-old Justin Bishop for Commercial Burglary. Bishop was involved in breaking and entering My Oxford Storage off Highway 6 East in Lafayette County in February, according to the sheriff’s department.

Bishop was arrested and given a bond of $5,000, but is not eligible for bond at this time. Bishop is placed on a hold due to previous felony charges.