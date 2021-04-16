Oxford man arrested for Commercial Burglary
An Oxford man was arrested by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on April 15, after allegedly breaking into a storage unit.
Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested 40-year-old Justin Bishop for Commercial Burglary. Bishop was involved in breaking and entering My Oxford Storage off Highway 6 East in Lafayette County in February, according to the sheriff’s department.
Bishop was arrested and given a bond of $5,000, but is not eligible for bond at this time. Bishop is placed on a hold due to previous felony charges.
You Might Like
Best of Oxford 2021 Voting now open
It is time to cast your vote for your favorite businesses and services in the Best of Oxford 2021 contest. ... read more