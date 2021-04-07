Oxford woman arrested after newborn tests positive for amphetamines

An Oxford woman was arrested after an infant in her care tested positive for drugs.

On March 8th, 2021, an Oxford Police Department investigator was notified by Child Protective Services about a CPS investigation into Lashetta Nicole Hickinbottom, 35. A newborn that was in Hickinbottom’s care tested positive for amphetamines.

As a result of the OPD investigation, a warrant for Hickinbottom was obtained for Child Neglect. On April 5, 2021, Hickinbottom was arrested without incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Hickinbottom was given a $20,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.