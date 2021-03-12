Louise Stevens Lindsey, widow of Dr. Arthur W. Lindsey, passed away March 6, 2021, at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Oxford. Visitation will be at Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland, Miss., on Sunday, March 14, 2021, starting at 2 to 3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service following with Reverend Milton Burd officiating. Masks are required to attend service.

The Lindseys had three children: Arthur (Art) Lindsey, Rebecca Lynn Graham, and Rhonda Lindsey, and much-loved granddaughter, Holly Lindsey Graham, and her husband, Richard Brent Hiter. Mrs. Lindsey is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur William Lindsey (1995), and son, Arthur Maurice (Art) Lindsey (1968).

Mrs. Lindsey is survived by a brother, James F. Stevens (Pap) and his wife Rosemary Stevens. She also is survived by her in-laws, Claudine Stevens, James Lindsey and his wife, Alice Lindsey.

She leaves several nieces and nephews: Ann Gayle Stevens, Hugh Stevens (Alice), Richard Stevens (Judy), Ryan Stevens, Michael Stevens (Vicki), Stella Lindsey and Melinda Alford (Swayze).

Mrs. Lindsey was a member of the First Baptist Church, Joy Sunday School Class, Cleveland Junior Auxiliary Club, and a lifetime member of Delta State Alumni.

She graduated from Arcola High School and Delta State University with a B.S. in Education. She taught in various schools and worked as a secretary at the Women’s Clinic at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Mrs. Lindsey will be buried in the New Cleveland Cemetery. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the services of the staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living, Miriam, who was her caregiver of several years, Providence Caregivers and Kindred Hospice, especially Diann.