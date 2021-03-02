Oxford animal shelter investigation added to Aldermen meeting agenda

The results of a criminal investigation into conditions at Mississippi Critterz will be presented to the Oxford Board of Aldermen Tuesday night.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced the addition to the meeting agenda on her social media page Tuesday afternoon. The meeting will be live-streamed on the City of Oxford YouTube channel at 5 p.m.

The investigation, which stems from complaints that date back to December 2018. The nature of the complaints were based on the overall treatment of animals, medical care, over-occupancy and disposal procedures.

Uproar first began after photos circulated social media, taken by individuals claiming to be former employees and volunteers, that showed animals at the shelter in various stages of illness and neglect. There were also pictures of what one individual claimed were animal remains stored in trash bags inside a deep freezer.

Reports were filed on Feb. 17 and the investigation subsequently began as a joint partnership between Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Members of the Oxford Animal Shelter Watchdogs group will also be in attendance at the meeting and outside City Hall, due to occupancy limits.

Mississippi Critterz manages the shelter, but is contracted by both the City of Oxford and Lafayette County.

To view the meeting at 5 p.m., click here.