PHOTO GALLERY: Winter Storm Uri
A record-breaking snowstorm in the LOU Community means lots of chances for winter fun. Residents from across Lafayette County took advantage of the weather, bundled up and took turns adventuring in their own real-life snow globe this week. Check out the gallery to see some familiar faces!
