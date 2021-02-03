February 3, 2021

Oxford man arrested on sexual assault charge

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:09 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

An Oxford man is facing a felony sexual assault charge.

On Jan. 25, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a sexual assault. After the investigation, OPD arrested Calvin Denzell White, 18, without incident.

White was charged with felony Sexual Battery and a Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued him a $15,000 bond.

