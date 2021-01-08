Property Transfers Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021

Property transfers between December 28 – January 1, 2021 recorded with Chancery Court for zip code 38655 – Oxford, MS

1157 E Wellsgate Dr: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc from James Garrett and Kathey Garrett

156 Lakes Dr S: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc from Amber Gilliam Burt and Corey Wade Burt

135 Downing St: Quicken Loans LLC from Christopher Jurney and Jennifer Jurney

1028 Briarwood Dr: Quicken Loans LLC from Andrew M Beyke and Kayla Bounds

155 Oxmoor Rdg: Quicken Loans LLC from Thomas Lilly Jr and Mimi Lilly

1002 Morris Dr: Purdue Federal Credit Union from Andrew Wellinghoff and Elieen Wellinghoff

408 Saint Remy Blvd: Bank of England from Lillian Chloe Lloyd

828 Brentwood Cv: Renasant Bank from Blanca M Flores and Juan Jose Flores

473 CR 430: Renasant Bank from Leslie Thomas Coleman and Laura Harwell Coleman

1420 N Lamar Blvd: Oxford University Bank from DKD LLC

133 Eagle Pointe Loop: Trustmark National Bank from Andrea S Bedsworth

6218 Charleston Ct Dr: Renasant Bank from Likun Zhang

1015 Whitetail Dr: Gum Tree Mortgage LLC from Robert G Magee and Sandra I Magee

625 Park Dr: Renasant Bank from Todd Lindley Williamson and Claire Lyon Williamson

826 Brentwood Cv: Origin Bank from Jerry Lee Patton and Lelta Furr Patton

1004 S 11th St: Renasant Bank from Shelby D Goza and June Goza

585 CR 102: Community Mortgage Corporation: Justin B Bonds and Anna H Bonds

122 CR 102 Unit 1: Merchants & Farmers Bank from Peacock Bowery LLC

330 Ridgewood Manor Dr: Renasant Bank from Mona H Haron and Moustafa A Elgohry

181 CR 104: Renasant Bank from Justin B Green and Rhomara A Green

356 Lakes Dr N: Renasant Bank from Adam Paul Clay and Kacy Johnson Clay

206 Williams Ave: Renasant Bank from John M Martin II and Catherine H Bishop

539 CR 102: BancorpSouth Bank from William Curtis McLarty and Marsha Faust McLarty

15002 Forrest Hill Cv: Regions Bank from Darin Van Pelt and Whitney Brotherton Van Pelt

106 PR 3049: Century Next Bank from K Heart Investments LLC

120 CR 297: BankPlus Loan Operations from Johnny Weaver and Debbie Weaver

501 Summerset Dr: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc from Mary Margaret Myers and Christopher Paul Myers

215 Beacon Pt: Renasant Bank from Scott P Manley II and Angela Manley

44 PR 3057: Renasant Bank from Garrett Benton Carter

910 Augusta Dr Unit 603: Community Mortgage Corporation from Stephen M Downing

216 Hwy 6 E: BankPlus Loan Operations from James Byron Shipp and Lyndsay R Shipp

401 Allen Cv: Caliber Home Loans Inc from Brett Martin Barefoot and Margaret Joyner Barefoot

129 CR 434: BancorpSouth Bank from Katy Wilson Minga and Joshua Lann Minga

510 N 15th St: FNB Oxford Bank from Phase One LTD

1304 Elliott Dr: FNB Oxford Bank from Phase One LTD

20 PR 3057 Unit 8: Renasant Bank from John Q Bolls and Grace H Bolls

68 CR 154: FNB Oxford Bank from Gary Myers

2216 Church St Unit 6, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20: FNB Oxford Bank from Gary Myers

104 CR 149 and CR 1102 Unit 4AB, 6AB, 8AB, 98AB, 100AB, 110ACBD, 114ACBD: FNB Oxford Bank from Gary Myers

440 Anchorage Rd: Mortgage Research Center LLC from Justin Woods

98 CR 251: Oxford University Bank from Brandon M House and Taylor P House

2012 Pebble Creek Loop Unit L72, L77, L80, L81, L97, L108, L110, L113, L114, L121: Bank of Holly Springs from Pebble Creek Development LLC

122 Edgewood Cv: Navy Federal Credit Union from Kenny Valladares and Savannah Black

352 CR 367: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc from Natalie Flippin Camp and Simon Harley Camp

103 Orrwood Dr: Financial Federal Bank from Brooks G Brown and Emily G Brown

Provence Park Condominiums Unit 17: Lillian Chloe Lloyd from Nels J Strickland and Susan R Strickland

Brighton Village Condominiums Unit 407: Mark H Lamberth and Dianne H Lamberth Trustees of the Georgia Caroline Patterson Personal Residence Trust from Mark H Lamberth and Dianne H Lamberth

Fleur De Lis Condominiums Unit 307: James M Gleason and Stephanie M Gleason Trustees of the Caroline Grace Gleason Personal Residence Trust from James M Gleason and Stephanie M Gleason

Soleil Condominiums Unit 8: K Heart Investments LLC from Matthews, Samuel Jason and Kimberly Rene

The Mark Condominiums Unit 4402: Garrett Benton Carter from Marshall A Briscoe

The Enclave Condominiums Unit 8A: Hilary Shirley Shepard and Mallory Shirley Reid Trustees of the Raley E Shirley Personal Residence Trust from Hilary Shirley Shepard

Fieldstone Farms Condominiums Unit 2303: Sharon B Robertson and Marian E Alston from Sharon B Robertson

Fieldstone Farms Condominiums Unit 2303: Sharon B Robertson and Marian E Alston Trustees of the Caroline Elizabeth Alston Personal Residence Trust from Sharon B Robertson and Marian E Alston