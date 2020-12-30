Mr. Danny Porter Hall, Sr. of Oxford, passed away at the age of 80 on Dec. 26, 2020, at The

Blake in Oxford.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia C. Hall of Oxford; his son, Danny Hall, Jr. of Oxford; his daughter, Shari H. Webb and her husband, Tripp of New Albany; four grandchildren, Anna Porter Hall, Sam Webb, Kate Webb and Jake Webb and two sisters, Pat Dodds of Rome, Ga. and Mary Jo Sneed of Oxford.

Dan lived and worked in Oxford his entire life, first practicing as an optician for most of his life and then working at Skymart in his later years. He loved both jobs equally because he loved meeting new people and helping however he could. He also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, fishing and watching Ole Miss Sports – especially football!

Above all, Dan found his greatest joy in the many years he spent coaching little league baseball. Dan was a longtime and active member of First Baptist Church in Oxford.

A private family graveside service will be held in Oxford Memorial Cemetery with Brother Chris McClusky officiating.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Hall’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research

Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or First Baptist Church, 800 Van Buren

Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655.