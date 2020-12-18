Shining Bright: Oxford-Lafayette County Tour of Lights Underway

Looking for a family-friendly and COVID-19 safe Christmas activity? The self-guided Oxford and Lafayette County Tour of Lights, sponsored by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, went live on Google maps last week.

For the fourth year running, the Chamber has compiled the map of light displays to make it easy for residents to create their own unique holiday driving tour.

“We created this map for that family time spent in the car, to drive around and easily see neighborhoods and homes that really go above and beyond during Christmas time. It is a great opportunity for families to stay in the community and see all the great things we have going on,” said Pam Swain, the Chamber’s Senior Vice President, who oversees the creation and updating of the map throughout the month of December.

“People always want to know where the lights are. That information seemed to be word of mouth, and we felt like there was an opportunity there to organize something that is a self-guided tour,” she said. “They can click on the link, pull it up on the Google map on their phone and go. It can be updated continually, which keeps it relevant because it isn’t a printed piece that needs to be updated and printed. New homes are constantly added every day.”

In the year of COVID-19, Swain said there has been a noted uptick in participation and interest.

There are even more attractions to be added, according to Swain, who noted interest is high as well. Since the map went live last Monday, more than 2,200 views have occurred.

A Facebook post to the Chamber’s page on Dec. 7 post at 4:35 p.m. has reached more than 19,000 people. Follow the Oxford Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for updates regarding the Tour of Lights map.

Click here to access the map.

To be added to the tour, email pam@oxfordms.com with your address.