Sibyl Ellen Robertson went to the heavenly home November 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Regional Center where she was a resident for 45 years. She was born August 2, 1948 to Norris Robertson and Ruth E. Denson. She was member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

The Robertson family is so grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for our sweet sister, Ellen. We are so sad, but so happy for her now, as she knows the joy of completeness that she could have never known here on Earth. Even though she didn’t communicate well, she loved to sing the old hymns and Christmas Carols without missing a word. We all have special memories of our childhood with Ellen riding bikes, working in the garden and singing around the piano. Our lives have been forever enriched by our God given gift, our special sister, Ellen.

Services for Ellen will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Macedonia Cemetery, with her brothers and brothers-in-law officiating. Because of the pandemic, this will be a private family service. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.

She is survived by; three sisters Pat Wilson (Buster), Jane East (Jerry), and Mary Kathryn Sipes (T.J.), three brothers, Norris A. Robertson Jr. (Helen), James Ross Robertson, (Betty), and Dan Robertson (Jane), and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

