This Week in Prep Sports (Nov. 16-21)
OXFORD
Tuesday (Nov. 17):
Basketball at Ashland, Girls 6 p.m./Boys 7:30 p.m.
Soccer at Tupelo, Girls 5 p.m./Boys 7 p.m.
Thursday (Nov. 19):
Basketball vs. Lake Cormorant, Girls 6 p.m./Boys 7:30 p.m.
Soccer vs. DeSoto Central, Girls 5 p.m./Boys 7 p.m.
Friday (Nov. 20):
Football vs. Hernando, Class 6A Playoffs, Second Round, 7 p.m.
WATER VALLEY
Friday (Nov. 20):
Basketball at Coldwater, Girls 6 p.m./Boys 7:30 p.m.
