November 16, 2020

This Week in Prep Sports (Nov. 16-21)

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:00 am Monday, November 16, 2020

OXFORD

Tuesday (Nov. 17):

Basketball at Ashland, Girls 6 p.m./Boys 7:30 p.m.

Soccer at Tupelo, Girls 5 p.m./Boys 7 p.m.

Thursday (Nov. 19):

Basketball vs. Lake Cormorant, Girls 6 p.m./Boys 7:30 p.m.

Soccer vs. DeSoto Central, Girls 5 p.m./Boys 7 p.m.

Friday (Nov. 20):

Football vs. Hernando, Class 6A Playoffs, Second Round, 7 p.m.

 

WATER VALLEY

Friday (Nov. 20):

Basketball at Coldwater, Girls 6 p.m./Boys 7:30 p.m.

