This Week in Prep Sports (Oct. 26 – 31)
LAFAYETTE
Thursday (Oct. 29):
Soccer vs. Tupelo, Girls 5 p.m./Boys 7 p.m.
Friday (Oct. 30):
Football vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.
Saturday (Oct. 31):
Girls Basketball vs. Hernando, at Tupelo, 1 p.m.
OXFORD
Thursday (Oct. 29):
Soccer vs. Saltillo, Girls 5 p.m./Boys 7 p.m.
Friday (Oct. 30):
Football at Hernando, 7 p.m.
Saturday (Oct. 31):
Boys Basketball vs. Coffeeville, at Calhoun City, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball vs. Pontotoc, at Tupelo, 4 p.m.
WATER VALLEY
Friday (Oct. 30):
Football at Senatobia, 7 p.m.
