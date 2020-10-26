October 26, 2020

This Week in Prep Sports (Oct. 26 – 31)

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:00 am Monday, October 26, 2020

LAFAYETTE

Thursday (Oct. 29):

Soccer vs. Tupelo, Girls 5 p.m./Boys 7 p.m.

Friday (Oct. 30):

Football vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 31):

Girls Basketball vs. Hernando, at Tupelo, 1 p.m.

 

OXFORD

Thursday (Oct. 29):

Soccer vs. Saltillo, Girls 5 p.m./Boys 7 p.m.

Friday (Oct. 30):

Football at Hernando, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 31):

Boys Basketball vs. Coffeeville, at Calhoun City, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball vs. Pontotoc, at Tupelo, 4 p.m.

 

WATER VALLEY

Friday (Oct. 30):

Football at Senatobia, 7 p.m.

