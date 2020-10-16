Mayor Tannehill selected for Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill will be a part of the inaugural class of the Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute, a program that helps create active-friendly modes of travel in communities.

The program was created to help local elected officials equitably define, design, build and evaluate what they call ‘Complete Streets’ in their communities. Tannehill was selected as one of 20 local elected officials from across the country to participate in the inaugural institute.

Over the next six months, participants in the Champions Institute will attend virtual learning sessions that will make them experts in equity-based principles and train them on the fundamental steps to take to achieve active-friendly routes to everyday destinations in their community, from envisioning to implementation.

“It is an honor to be a part of this prestigious group,” Tannehill said. “This opportunity allows us to position Oxford for a healthier, more resilient future. The last decade has seen Oxford make great strides in improving activity-friendly travel inside the City. As transportation funds continue to be more competitive in the State of Mississippi, and federally, it is critical for us to continue to find creative and cost-effective solutions to transportation issues in our community.”

The participants will also learn about best practices and challenges across the country, as they grapple with different strategies in a collaborative and supportive peer-learning environment.

Local leaders who are selected to participate in the Champions Institute will learn from national experts and former local elected officials in the areas of public health, policy, street design and project implementation.

After participants have completed their work in the Champions Institute, Smart Growth America will provide continued support to the local communities.

The program is funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity.