Oxford man arrested on false pretense charge

An Oxford man is facing a false pretense charge following a truck repair that was not properly completed.

On Sept. 28, an affidavit was filed in Justice Court on Ryan Jones, 39, for false pretenses. The affidavit claims Jones was paid $3,800 to fix the victim’s truck on June 5 and when the victim went to check on his truck, noticed parts were missing off of the vehicle.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center and issued a bond of $5,000.