Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s cardiovascular rehab program receives certification

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi continues to achieve certification for the cardiovascular rehab program.

The hospital’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). The certification is recognition of BMHNM’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing their standards of care.

Cardiovascular rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems such as heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery and stents to recover faster and live healthier lifestyles. The program includes exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.

“We are very proud of our cardiac rehabilitation team and its dedication and commitment to providing outstanding care to our cardiac patients,” said Bill Henning, administrator and CEO of BMHNM. “Our team of cardiac rehab experts provide our patients with the tools they need to get healthy and stay healthy.”

To earn accreditation, Baptist North Mississippi’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program participated in an application process that required extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR program certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies.

In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high quality patient care.

The program at BMHNM is certified for three years.