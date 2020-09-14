University of Mississippi named among Top 100 public universities

For the 1oth straight year the University of Mississippi is named one of the country’s top 100 public universities.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Ole Miss ranked No. 77 among the public universities in the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges released on Monday.

The ranking places Ole Miss as the highest-ranking university in Mississippi. They were also recognized as a top Best Value School among public universities, coming in at No. 34.

Ole Miss dropped one spot from the 2020 rankings, where they came in at No. 76.

“The University of Mississippi has a long tradition of leading the state in academic excellence, nationally-competitive programs and life changing learning experiences, said Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce. “It is reaffirming to be recognized year in and year out as the top-ranked university in the state and among the top public universities in the nation.”

UCLA came in at No. 1 on the public universities list. The University of California, University of Michigan, University of Virginia and University of North Carolina rounded out the top-five.

There were several ties throughout the list. Ole Miss tied at No. 77 with Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Maryland—Baltimore County, University of Central Florida, University of Arkansas and University of Albany—SUNY.”

Ole Miss also made the list of top Business Undergraduate Programs, coming it at No. 61 among public universities.