Lafayette County sees decline in new COVID-19 cases

After reported daily record highs over the past week, there is a decline in new COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County this week.

Mississippi has reported lower numbers statewide of daily COVID-19 cases, but Lafayette County had continued to be one of the few hot spots.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 13 new cases in Lafayette County. That is only the second time Lafayette County has reported less than 20 new cases in a single day over the past week.

There is a total of 1,791 cases in Lafayette County since March 19 and according to the City of Oxford’s COVID-19 data on their website, there were 399 active cases as of Sept. 7. Since Lafayette County reported its first case, there have been 1,354 cases that are presumed to have recovered.

Lafayette County has not reported a new death since Sept. 2 with the current total of reported deaths at 38 and 27 of those being reported at long-term care facilities.

Mississippi reported one of its lowest single day totals in months on Tuesday, with 249 new cases. Monday’s reported total was 242. Currently, Mississippi has a total of 87,379 cases since reporting its first COVID-19 case on March 11. The MSDH reported zero deaths on Tuesday for the first time since March. There have been 2,585 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Mississippi.

Statewide, Mississippi is reported a presumed 74,098 cases have recovered since March 11.

The University of Mississippi is seeing a decline in cases as well. On Tuesday there were 223 active cases on the Ole Miss campus with 218 of them among the student population. There were five active cases among the staff.

A total of 39 people were in quarantine as of Tuesday morning and 34 more were in isolation. The University has reported 114 new cases over a seven-day period as of Tuesday.