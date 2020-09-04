Abbeville man arrested on domestic violence charge
An Abbeville man is facing domestic violence charges.
On Sept. 1, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jarelle Jordan, 39, with one count of aggravated domestic violence.
Jordan was issued a bond of $3,500 and is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.
