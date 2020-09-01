September 2, 2020

Man arrested by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for the burglary of a vehicle

By Ana Martinez

Published 11:43 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Terrell Clayton, 36-years-old, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 31 by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators arrested Clayton for the commercial burglary after it was determined that he was involved in the burglary of a vehicle on the Highway 6 East region of Lafayette County.

Clayton was given a bond a $15,000. Clayton has not posted bail.

