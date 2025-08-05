Student housing development breaks ground near Ole Miss

Development Ventures Group and Kayne Anderson Real Estate have broken ground on a new 755-bed student housing project less than half a mile from the University of Mississippi campus.

The 243-unit development, located on Anderson Road, will include cottages, townhomes, and flats, with completion expected by summer 2027.

The 370,000-square-foot complex will offer fully furnished 1- to 4-bedroom units and a variety of amenities, including a resort-style pool, beach volleyball and pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, sauna and cold plunge, lounges, study areas, a multi-sport simulator, and a yoga/spin studio.

The site will also feature a food truck court and a 3,000-square-foot event venue.

This marks the first large-scale student housing project built within a mile of the Ole Miss campus since 2018. The project team includes Baker Barrios Architects, Montgomery Martin Contractors, and construction lender BMO Bank.