First Commercial Bank rebrands as Story Financial Partners

First Commercial Bank officially changed its name to Story Financial Partners on Aug. 4, as the institution marks its 25th year in business.

The rebranding reflects the bank’s continued focus on providing financial guidance and services to clients and communities while distinguishing itself from similarly named institutions.

According to company leadership, the name change does not affect client services or banking systems. The bank will maintain operations at its existing locations, including its Oxford office at 908 North Lamar, Suite 102.

Founded in 2000, the bank has operated with a consistent focus on financial stability and community partnerships. The new name, Story Financial Partners, is intended to capture the bank’s evolving identity and long-term goals.

More information about the name change and the bank’s updated branding is available at www.story.bank.