Thacker Mountain Radio Hour reveals fall 2025 shows

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour has announced its fall 2025 lineup, and the schedule includes a new Mississippi author; national touring act, Southern Avenue; tributes to songwriters John Prine and Jimmie Rodgers and a Nov. 6 appearance at the National Folk Festival in Jackson.

The fall season kicks off Sept. 4 in Oxford at 6 p.m. at the Powerhouse Arts Center with in-the-news Kentucky novelist Hannah Pittard, blues singer Candice Ivory and Nashville “cosmic roots” band, Coyote Motel.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments and the show starts at 6 p.m.

All shows are free and open to the public.

Hosts of the show are Jim Dees with house band, Paul Tate and the Yalobushwhackers: Paul Tate guitar, vocals), Slade Lewis (bass), Ricky Burkhead (drums), Keon Love (piano).

The full fall schedule is available at the show’s website: https://thackermountain.com/ .

The show is broadcast live on Thursdays in Oxford on WUMS 92.1 FM – University of Mississippi.

The show can also be heard on air and online every Saturday night at 7 p.m. on Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

Other affiliates include public/community radio stations in Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tennessee as well as on the stations of Alabama Public Radio and the show’s newest affiliate, KNCE (93.5 FM) True Taos Radio in Taos, New Mexico.

All shows are archived at WYXR Memphis https://wyxr.org/thacker-mountain-radio-hour .

Along with the November Folk Festival show in Jackson, the show will also travel to Water Valley for an Oct. 16 show at the Hendricks Building.

The show wraps up 2025 with a big season finale at the Powerhouse on Nov. 20.

Highlights of the Fall 2025 season include:

Sept. 11 – Mississippi’s newest novelist, Clarksdale-native, Addie E. Citchens (“Dominion”) and veteran songwriter Keith Sykes

Sept. 18 – Memphis roots duo Amy LaVere and Will Sexton

Sept. 25 – Memphis blues/rockers Southern Avenue, John Prine memoirist Tom Piazza (Living in the Present with John Prine) and Muddy Waters’ great-nephew, Keith Johnson

Oct. 9 – Jimmie Rodgers tribute with author/musician Paul Burch (Meridian Rising)

Oct. 16 – Water Valley with songwriter Charlie Mars and one-woman blues rocker Ghalia Volt

Oct. 30 – “Happy Bad” Halloween show

Nov. 6 – National Folk Festival show – Hal and Mal’s, Jackson – Mexican romance trio, Tres en Punta and Zydeco rocker, Jeffrey Broussard

Nov. 20 – Season Finale! Author/food travel guide Robert St. John, eclectic Southern songwriter Jim White and Memphis second line masters, Mighty Souls Brass Band!

In case of changes/cancellations, the show’s website is updated daily.

A series of “greatest hits” encore shows will be broadcast/podcast every weekend in August until new shows commence in September.

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour has endured its share of recent arts funding cuts and reminds listeners and supporters that donations (“Thacker Backer!”) are accepted at all live shows and online: https://thackermountainradiohour-bloom.kindful.com/ .

“A year’s membership is around $100. Ten dollars a month. Like Netflix. Except we keep our clothes on. And you can’t put a price on that,” said host Jim Dees.