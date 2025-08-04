Bit of the Sipp’ Drink and Food Festival begins Thursday

Oxford is heating up this week with a packed weekend of food, drinks, and community-centered events designed to highlight Lafayette County’s vibrant culinary scene.

Building upon the success of past pop-up dining experiences, cocktail classes, and the increasingly popular Iron Bartender competition, The Bit of the Sipp’ Drink and Food Festival aims to showcase the economic and cultural contributions of local food and drink establishments.

The culinary-focused series, which spans from Thursday through Sunday, includes diverse offerings from restaurant fundraisers and wellness conferences to mixology showdowns and farm-to-table tastings.

One of the weekend’s anchor events, the Iron Bartender competition, will be held on Friday at The Powerhouse. The high-energy contest brings together bartenders from across Mississippi to battle it out behind the bar, crafting original cocktails to win over judges and the crowd alike. The event has become a regional draw for both industry talent and food-lovers, attracting participants from neighboring states.

Other weekend highlights include “Dining for a Cause,” a local dining fundraiser benefiting Lafayette County food charities, Chillin’ at the Pavilion, Fields to Frames farm tours, cheese tastings at Chicory Market, and a unique pairing of cigars, bourbon, and ice cream at Spring Street Cigar.

In addition to these flavorful events, attendees can start their Saturday with a yoga session and bites from Byrd House during Flow and Fuel, and wind down with a sober social event at the Snackbar during Sunday’s Sneaky Tiki featuring Forklift.

Visit https://oxfordarts.com/ for a full schedule of events, to purchase tickets and for more information.

Thursday, August 1

Dining for A Cause

Dine at local restaurants that are donating a percentage of sales to Lafayette County food charities and food system projects.

3–6 PM at the Arena

Celebrate the Square Table cookbook with samples, recipes, and more.

August 7–9 at the Oxford Conference Center

Friday, August 8

Iron Bartender

7–9 PM at The Powerhouse

Bartenders from across the state compete in a cocktail showdown.

3–7 PM at Old Armory Pavilion

Frozen treats, live music, yard games, and family fun.

Saturday, August 9

Flow and Fuel with Byrd House

9 AM at the Old Armory Pavilion

Morning yoga with Annie, followed by snacks from Byrd House.

1:30 PM at Fudgetown Farm

Tour the farm, then visit Oxford Treehouse Gallery.

3 PM at Chicory Market

Enjoy wine and local cheese pairings.

5–6:30 PM at Byrd House

Mindful drinks and community mingling.

6 PM at The Powerhouse

Local food entrepreneurs compete in a tasting event.

6 PM at Spring Street Cigar

Pair cigars, bourbon, and ice cream.

Sunday, August 10