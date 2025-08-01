Vote for Oxford’s own ‘Tookiebirds’ in national contest

What started as a secret anniversary surprise has quickly turned into a full-blown community event.

Wayne Andrews, known among friends for his love of quirky online contests, wanted to do something unforgettable for him and his wife, Mary Margaret, on their 30th wedding anniversary.

He entered the two of them into the America’s Favorite Couple Contest, a nationwide competition with a $20,000 grand prize and a feature in Variety magazine.

For weeks, Andrews quietly rallied friends and neighbors to cast their votes daily, all while keeping Mary Margaret in the dark. However, the secret was spilled at a family birthday party.

Now, with the cat fully out of the bag, Wayne and Mary Margaret, aka “The Tookiebirds,” are inviting the entire community to join the fun and vote.

Wayne and Mary Margaret met through work decades ago, both new to town and without family nearby. What started with favors like ides to the mechanic, helping each other move and grabbing dinner blossomed into something lasting.

If they win, Wayne and Mary Margaret plan to donate the $20,000 the two local organizations they manage. Wayne is the executive director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and Mary Margaret is the executive director of Doors of Hope.

The contest is run by fundraising company Colossal and is hosted by Jeff and Emilie Goldblum in conjunction with Variety magazine.

You can cast your vote for the Andrews free once every 24 hours online at https://americasfavcouple.org/2025/the-tookiebirds.

Additional “votes” can be purchased with a donation that will go toward the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Oceana, an international advocacy organization dedicated to ocean conservation.