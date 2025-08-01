OSD invests $1.1M in raises; boosts National Board stipend

By OSD communications

In a move to reinforce its commitment to supporting staff, the Oxford School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted last week to approve districtwide salary increases, investing more than $1.1 million in raises for all employees across all schools and departments.

The most significant pay increase will go to classified staff members, with teacher assistants receiving a 12.5% raise this year, a 25% total increase over the past two years. This action represents the district’s intentional effort to elevate roles that are vital to student success but often get overlooked in school funding conversations.

Classroom teachers will also see substantial increases, receiving the highest raise among certified staff, with a minimum raise of approximately $1,000 per employee.

The district has increased its district National Board Certification stipend from $3,000 to $4,000. Combined with the $6,000 provided by the Mississippi Department of Education, this brings the total stipend for National Board Certified teachers in Oxford to $10,000 annually, one of the highest in this region of the country.

Email newsletter signup

“This is about more than numbers on a paycheck. This is about telling our people: You matter, you are valued, and we are going to back that up with action,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson. “Our staff go above and beyond every day to serve our students. Our Board went above and beyond to support them.”

The Oxford School District is also exploring innovative strategies to alleviate the rising cost of living for its employees. Roberson announced that the district is actively researching opportunities to provide affordable housing options and accessible childcare solutions for staff.

“We want our educators to thrive here—not just professionally, but personally,” Roberson said. “When we invest in our people, we invest in the future of our children.”