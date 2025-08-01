Back-to-school event offered free haircuts for boys

Dozens of local boys will head back to school with confidence this year, thanks to a community-driven event hosted by Gerald Vaughn, owner of GKutz Barbershop.

Held at Vaughn’s shop on Heritage Drive, the event served between 60 and 75 children, with complimentary haircuts for kids 14 and under.

In addition to the haircuts, Vaughn provided hot dogs, snacks, and water along with free backpacks filled with essential school supplies that were handed out by members of the Ole Miss Lambda Pi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

“This is something we always do. We want to help the kids get ready for school,” Vaughn said. “We know it’s important. We want to give back, help the kids look good, and support single parents, too.”

Seven-year-old Cayden Fountain was one of many children who received a fresh haircut and a brand-new backpack. His mother, attending the event for the first time, said the experience was “really helpful.”

For members of the Lambda Pi Chapter, community service is a cornerstone of their mission.

“We’re out here because one of the core principles of our fraternity is service,” said chapter member Jerry Palmer. “We want to give back to the community however we can. Right now, kids are our focus. A lot of families can’t afford haircuts and supplies, so we wanted to help provide those things for free.”