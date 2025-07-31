Baptist nationally recognized for cardiovascular treatment

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi has received two American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively, according to the American Heart Association 2025 Statistical Update. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. As a participant in the Get With The Guidelines programs, Baptist North Mississippi, qualified for the awards by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care.

“Baptist North Mississippi is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Brian Welton, CEO and administrator of Baptist North Mississippi “Get With The Guidelines programs make it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in Oxford and the surrounding areas experience longer, healthier lives.”

This year, Baptist North Mississippi received these 2025 achievement awards:

• Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Rural Recognition Silver Award

• Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target:

Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

“These awards show Baptist North Mississippi’s commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said Donald Lloyd-Jones, past volunteer president of the American Heart Association and current volunteer chair of the Association’s Quality Oversight Committee. “By following the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols, Baptist North Mississippi can help realize our shared vision of improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”