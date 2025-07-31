$4K reward offered in killing of Ole Miss freshman

Authorities are offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of a suspect in the July 19 shooting death of 18-year-old Corey Adams, a freshman football player at the University of Mississippi.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. Tips can remain anonymous.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is partnering with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to aid in the homicide investigation. The ATF, a federal law enforcement agency under the U.S. Department of Justice, is assisting as the case remains active.

Adams, who was from New Orleans, Louisiana, was found shot inside a vehicle in Cordova, Tennessee, just outside Memphis. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Shelby County Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but Adams was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred near a residence where four other men were also shot. Those individuals were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Adams spent six years playing football for the New Orleans Panthers and two years playing for the Chiefs. He graduated from Edna Karr High School, where he earned back-to-back All-State honors and was named the class 5A defensive player of the year.

Regarded as one of Louisiana’s top recruits, he enrolled early at Ole Miss in January 2025. He joined the Rebels football team as a defensive lineman.

Adams’ funeral is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Fifth African Baptist Church in New Orleans. He will be laid to rest following the funeral at Restlawn Park Cemetery in Avondale.

Click here to read his full obituary.