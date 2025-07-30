No tax hike for OSD in 2025-26 budget

The Oxford School District won’t raise the tax rates for the 2025-26 school year, thanks to strategic financial planning and growing local property values.

Superintendent Bradley Roberson presented the budget to the OSD Board of Trustees on Monday during their regular meeting.

The budget outlines a total estimated revenue of approximately $94.6 million, with expenditures projected at around $108 million, including over $15 million in construction projects. This financial plan supports the needs of more than 4,800 students and 720 staff members.

The district’s revenue for the upcoming school year is projected to total approximately $94.6 million. The largest portion of this funding, about $57.2 million or 60.4%, comes from local sources. State sources contribute $32.7 million, accounting for 34.5% of the total, while federal sources make up the remaining $4.8 million, or 5.1%.

Within the local revenue category, the majority comes from ad valorem taxes, which generate $36.96 million, and ad valorem for debt, which brings in $14.89 million. Additional local funding is provided through activity funds, Pre-K tax credits, after-school programs, and child nutrition revenues.

The district will maintain stable mill rates for the 2025-26 fiscal year, meaning the OSD will be not be seeking an increase.

According to school officials, strong financial planning, increased local property values and efficient use of state funding reforms have positioned the district to pay off a General Obligation Bond early, without requiring a tax increase.

The district also has several capital projects in the works, including: