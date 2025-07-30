Former Rebel Houston Roth headed to The Show with Baltimore Orioles

Published 11:18 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Ole Miss Sports

The Baltimore Orioles announced on Tuesday that they would be calling up former Rebel baseball player Houston Roth to join their bullpen. He will join the team ahead of their second game of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Once Roth makes his way out of the bullpen, he will be the 58th Rebel in program history to make it to the big leagues and the fifth to make their debut in 2025.

Roth opened the 2025 season with Double-A Chesapeake, where he made eight appearances for the Baysox. He struck out 17 batters and posted a 1.64 ERA over 11 innings before being promoted to Triple-A on May 25.

Roth has posted a 3-0 record with a 2.45 ERA and two saves over 16 appearances for the Norfolk Tides. He has struck out 23 batters over 25.2 innings of work.

In total Roth holds a 4-0 record with a 2.21 ERA and 40 strikeouts across all levels. He is holding opponents to a .206 batting average and has a WHIP of 1.25.

Over three seasons at Ole Miss, Roth made 56 appearances on the mound for the Rebels. He struck out 156 batters over 123 innings and posted a 3.51 career ERA.

Roth was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball after the 2017 season in which he posted a 3-0 record with a 1.57 ERA out of the bullpen. He only gave up five earned runs and struck out 41 batters in his first year of collegiate baseball.

In 2018, Roth put together a 5-1 record with 68 strikeouts over 52.2 innings of work. He earned his first career save in the 2018 Oxford Regional as he entered the ninth inning with the bases loaded and two outs, striking out the only batter he faced to lock down a win against Tennessee Tech.

Roth made a career high 21 appearances in 2019, working to the tune of a 3.67 ERA with 47 strikeouts. He pitched 11.1 innings during the Rebels’ postseason run, giving up just three runs and racking up 10 strikeouts.

Roth was drafted by the Orioles in the 29th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.