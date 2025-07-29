OHS shows off new CTE building

By Shams Rahman

The Oxford High School officially presented its new Career and Technical Education building on its campus on Monday as the school looks to accommodate more CTE programs from the next school year.

A ribbon-cutting program was held on Monday. The building includes several classrooms, including those for Sports Medicine, Information Technology, Law and Public Safety, and Business Marketing among others. The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will also be moved there.

Superintendent Bradley Roberson said the building was a symbol of commitment to preparing students for the future.

“It’s not just about just college but also careers. We have to start looking beyond just the high school diploma or just the college degree. We have to start looking at careers,” he said at the event.

“We want to create students who can go into the workforce and to be successful. And this building, along with our other CTE pathways, will start giving those students the opportunities that they need to build those skill sets, past academic knowledge, to make sure that they can go into the workforce and to be successful.”

Besides the new programs, the building will also see other CTE programs being moved there.

The building has been built on the old soccer fields that the school used to have in the past.