Miller to sit on Innovate board

Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation CEO Ryan Miller is one of four new members on the Innovate Mississippi Board of Directors.

Innovate Mississippi is a nonprofit organization based in Jackson that aims to strengthen entrepreneurship and build the technology-driven startup ecosystem throughout Mississippi.

Each brings a unique blend of experience in economic development, public policy, regional know-how and community innovation to support the organization’s mission of growing Mississippi’s innovation economy.

Miller formerly led the Mississippi Office of Workforce Development (AccelerateMS). With a law and international studies background, Miller brings a future-focused approach to workforce alignment and talent development in the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, according to Innovate Mississippi.

The other three new board members are Jamie Miller, president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Business Council; Rebekah Staples, founder and president of Free State Strategies; and Dr. Timothy Lampkin, founder and CEO of Higher Purpose Hub.