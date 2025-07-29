Lafayette County property transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between July 7 – July 11, 2025, recorded with Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Oxford Commons IV, LLC to John and Mary King, Lot 395, The Heights Subdivision.

Jeff Hickey Construction to Justin Mohr, 1.17 acres of land located in Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

BC Realty, LLC to David and Rebecca Huber, Unit 303, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Michael and Cole Loper to Lee and Amy Coleman, A fractional part of Sections 14 and 23, all located in Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Jeff Fenster to Amy Kirby, Unit 510, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Shady Creek Properties, LLC to Jared Cobb, Lot 108, The Highlands Subdivision.

William Wewer and Leah Thompson to Charlotte Wewer, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Charlotte Wewer to Anna Downs and April Rowland, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to David Sink, Jr., Unit 441, The Crossing at Oxford Commons, located in Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Kelly and Kellie Waldrip, Unit 439, The Crossing at Oxford Commons Condominiums.

Fernando and Jana Cerra to Fernando Cerra, et al., Unit 318, The Crossing at Oxford Commons Cottage Condominiums.

Jessica and David Dillard to Anne Carney, 0.674 acres or land, more or less, located in Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Thomas and Susan Smith to James and Nancy Aaron, Lot 107, Country Club Subdivision, containing 0.76 acres of land, more or less.

Amanda Hughes to Andrew Strickland, 0.55 acres of land, more or less, located in Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Eugene Taylor to Russell and Jackie Jones, A parcel of land containing 3.75 acres, more or less, located in Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 1 West.

James and Nancy Aaron to Jo and Alison Spangler, Lot 85 of The Grove at Grand Oaks.

Oxford Commons IV, LLC to Richard Ho and My Le, Lot 412, The Heights Subdivision.

Paige York and Casey Tippens to North Calhoun Farms, Inc., A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Albert and Rosemary Willingham to Albert Willingham, et al., A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Dean and Jennifer Bennett to Lillian Bennett, Unit 45, The Quarter Condominiums.

Katherine McLean to Walter and Elizabeth Morris, Unit 18, The Cottages at Woodson Ridge Farms.

Reynolds Holdings, LLC and Thomas Reynolds to Gail Dean, Unit 9, Wedgewood Cove Condominiums.

Charles Hussey to Machol Properties, LLC, A fractional part of South Oxford Lot 106.

Eric and Kimberly Carlson to Howell and Tiffany Harrington, Lot 102, Taylor-Greene Subdivision.

Turnberry 104, LLC to Candace and Christopher Hyams, Unit 210, Turnberry Condominiums.

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to Joseph and Donna Terracina, Unit 78, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums, located in Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Ashley Christian to FW Oxford, LLC, Lot 15, Goose Creek Estate Subdivision.

C&W Property CO., LLC to Joseph and Katharine Harris, Unit 297, The Reserve Condominiums.

Cardinal Acquisitions, LLC to John and Phoebe Cook, Unit 203, The Park at Oxford Condominiums.

Katherine Centellas to Katherine and Miquel Centellas, Lot 105, Woodlawn Subdivision.

Black Belt Energy, LLC to Charles Hill, A Lot situated in the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Halco Investments, LLC to Michael Morrison, Lots 6 and 7 of The Grove at Grand Oaks.

George McGlaughlin to Red and Blue Holdings, LLC, Unit 26, Tanglewood Condominiums.

Mary Aquino to Adam and Allison Swope, Unit 96, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Matthew and Morgan Pass to Parker Guy and Jack Hoffman, Lot 59, Shelbi’s Place Subdivision.

Corine Barr to Teresa Barr, et al., A fractional portion of the Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to James Hombs, Unit 442 of The Crossing at Oxford Commons Condominiums.

Nathan and Courtney Yost to Fletcher Williams and Lacie English, Lot 100, Briarwood Subdivision.

Marcus Dukes, et al. to The Strickler Family Trust, Unit 32, Meadow Crest Condominiums.

James and Nicole Ethridge to Julie Feimster, Lot 28, College Hill Heights Subdivision.

Paul and William Lawrence to TLC Land, LLC, A fractional part of the East Half of Section 13, Township 7 South, Range 1 East, and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 7 South, Range 1 East.

Sam and Susan Kendricks to Micchael and Sharon Mitchell, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 3 West, containing 26 acres of land, more or less, and a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 3 West, containing 2.191 acres, more or less.

Tuscan Flats, LLC to Peyton Belk, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Charles and Laura Russell to James and Julia Williams, Unit 78, Jackson Square Condominiums.

Shady Creek Properties, LLC to Downtown Construction, LLC, A fractional part of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 3 West, also known as Lot 1 of Fairway Gardens Subdivision, Oxford.

South Grove, LLC to MMW, LLC, Unit 1085, South Grove Condominiums.

C&W Property Co., LLC to MMW, LLC, Unit 300, The Reserve Condominiums.

Halco Investments, LLC to Southern Developers Group, LLC, Lots 2, 3, 4, and 5 of The Grove at Grand Oaks Subdivision.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to SBE Rentals, LLC, Unit 183, The Crossing at Oxford Commons Cottage Condominiums 4.

C&W Property Co., LLC to PSBB Props, LLC, Unit 203, The Reserve Condominiums.

C&W Property Co., LLC to PSBB Props, LLC, Unit 202, The Reserve Condominiums.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Pita Bear, LLC, Unit 298, The Reserve Condominiums.