Barbecue ribs with Mississippi comeback sauce America’s 2nd favorite summer dish

Every state has its own signature dish – think gumbo in South Carolina, key lime pie in Florida, or deep-dish pizza in Illinois.

But while most Americans can name their state’s year-round food claim to fame, far fewer realize that many states also have their own seasonal summer specialties.

These dishes aren’t just delicious – they capture the mood, produce, and traditions of summer in a way that’s deeply regional.

Mixbook surveyed 3,003 foodies to identify the country’s most beloved summer dishes. The top 10 were as follows:

#1. Blueberry pie with vanilla ice cream (Maine)

Wild blueberries are a cherished crop in Maine, ripening at the height of summer. Baked into a flaky crust and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, blueberry pie is a beloved dessert that brings together the state’s rural farming traditions and love for sweet, simple pleasures.

#2. Barbecue ribs with Mississippi comeback sauce (Mississippi)

Slow-smoked ribs slathered in a zesty, creamy comeback sauce are a Southern staple. This rich and tangy condiment originated in Mississippi and gives barbecue a local twist, often enjoyed during long summer evenings with sweet tea and cornbread.

#3. Grilled strip steak with garlic scapes (New York)

New York’s agricultural regions produce top-tier beef, and summer grilling often centers around the strip steak—especially in the Hudson Valley. Paired with seasonal garlic scapes or grilled ramps, this dish reflects the state’s balance of urban sophistication and rural bounty.

#4. Peach cobbler (Alabama)

With Alabama-grown Chilton County peaches at their peak in summer, peach cobbler is a must. These peaches are a local treasure, and cobbler made from them is more than dessert—it’s a symbol of seasonal abundance. Served warm with ice cream, it’s a hallmark of Alabama summers.

#5. Fried chicken with garden tomato salad (Kansas)

Kansas has a deep tradition of home-style fried chicken, especially in rural diners and church suppers. Paired with juicy heirloom tomatoes straight from the garden, it’s a balanced, satisfying summer meal that captures small-town Kansas charm.