Sagging pipe leads to City Pool closure Friday

UPDATE: The pool will open today at 5 p.m.

Ongoing issues with water pipes forced the City Pool to be closed on Friday.

The Oxford Park Commission started having issues with the pipes backing up in the bathrooms earlier this month. This forced the main bathrooms to be closed for public use, while one family bathroom was open. It also forced the pool to cancel its Friday night Family Night on July 18.

However, the issue started to affect the family bathroom as well, and OPC announced that the pool would be closed on Friday, July 25.

OPC Director Seth Gaines said the issue is a sag in the pipe between the cleanout and the road.

Email newsletter signup

A plumbing cleanout is a capped pipe fitting that provides a direct way to access the sewer line without needing to dig or disassemble fixtures.

“They will have to fix that so that water flows freely without backup,” he said Friday morning.

Contractors were at the pool Friday morning.

Gaines said he hopes to have the pool open Saturday by borrowing portable toilets, commonly known as porta-potties, from the University of Mississippi.

OPC will update the public on whether the pool will be open this weekend on Facebook.

The pool was closed last year for renovations to the popular summer venue, which included repouring the pool and the construction of a new bathhouse and concession area.